Nothing might introduce its own smartphone operating system as an alternative to Android/iOS: Carl Pei

There has been a duopoly in terms of smartphone operating system across the globe. Either you can opt for a smartphone with Android OS or iOS. Even though Huawei has its own in-house OS i.e. Harmony OS, it is restricted to China only. Smartphone manufacturer Nothing which has been successful in manufacturing its own range of smartphones is now looking forward to introduce its own operating system, hinted CEO and founder carl Pei.

Nothing might build its own mobile OS that will be an alternative to the Google/Apple duopoly. During the TechCrunch Disrupt 2024, Nothing CEO and founder Carl Pei has confirmed that they are looking forward to explore the possibilities of a true Nothing OS. While criticizing Google/Apple ecosystem, Carl praised smartphones as “our most important gateway to the people we care about and the information we need to consume.” He added, “We’re thinking about how we manoeuvre here…and maybe create something of our own. Some kind of operating system.”

The Nothing founder has even said that the process to build a new mobile OS has become a lot easier as compared to earlier. This is mostly due to the implementation of AI boom. This technology is expected to offer a level of customisation that had been earlier lacking on the existing platforms.

Carl has even told that the company is planning to work on the project even though there is an absence of funding. Even though Carl’s company will not be the first one to create an OS to challenge Google and Apple, it will have to work really hard to make it successful. The most important thing that Nothing would require to make its users as comfortable as Android/iOS users is a proper app marketplace. If Nothing can take care of the app marketplace, it can compete with the likes of Android/iOS. The company should make sure that it does not repeat the mistakes of Windows Phone.