Nothing launches CMF Phone 1 in India, Price starts at Rs 15,999

New Delhi: London-based consumer tech brand Nothing on Monday launched a new smartphone under its sub-brand CMF with a 50MP camera in India.

Launched in two variants (6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB), the new smartphone CMF Phone 1 comes available at a starting price of Rs 15,999.

Along with the smartphone, the company also launched CMF Watch Pro 2 and CMF Buds Pro 2.

“CMF Phone 1, CMF Watch Pro 2, and CMF Buds Pro 2 showcase Nothing’s unique approach to integrating creativity, practicality, and personalisation through design,” said Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing.

“These products further mark our commitment to injecting fun into a boring industry, and I’m very excited to see the market feedback,” he added.

Other than a 50MP rear camera, the smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, a 5000 mAh battery, and a 16 MP selfie camera.

It also features a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate for seamless interactions.

The smartwatch features a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display offering high resolution and over 100 watch faces with customisable options.

It supports more than 120 sports modes and automatic recognition of 5 sports. It also provides round-the-clock monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and stress levels, according to the company.

Moreover, CMF Buds Pro 2 comes powered by dual drivers, which combine an 11 mm bass driver and a 6 mm tweeter. It offers advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation of up to 50 dB and an expansive frequency range of up to 5000 Hz.

As per the company, the earbuds offer 43 hours of total battery life and a quick 10-minute charge for 7 hours of playback.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 comes at Rs 4,999 in Dark Gray and Ash Gray and at Rs 5,499 in Blue and Orange in — Vegan Leather. CMF Buds Pro 2 are priced at Rs 4,299.