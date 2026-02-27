Nothing Headphone (a) launch date revealed

Advertisement

Nothing has confirmed that it is going to introduce it’s first headphone product named, Nothing Headphone (a), typical naming of the company. The company has announced that the Nothing Headphone (a) will be launched on March 5, 2026.

Earlier, the company had announced that a launch event will take place in London on March 5. During this event, the company will launch the Phone (4a) series along with Headphone (a).

The Nothing Headphone (a) will complement the Nothing Headphone (1) in the company’s portfolio as a more affordable option, if past rumors were accurate. Like the Headphone (1), the Headphone (a) is over-ear.

The company promises we can expect “bold colorways” on the Headphone (a) and the longest battery life of any Nothing audio product to date.