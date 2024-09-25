Nothing Ear Open TWS earbuds with Sound Seal System launched in India at Rs 17,999

Nothing Ear Open has been launched in India as the company’s latest TWS earbuds at a price of Rs 17,999. The new Nothing Ear open earbuds has different in-ear styles than the previous Nothing Ear and Ear (1). Though, it still has the company’s signature transparent design, it’s style has somewhat changed.

The company has introduced it in a single White colour variant. It is currently available for pre-order at Nothing’s official website. It might be available for sale via retail shops at a later date.

Nothing Ear Open: Features, specifications

Nothing claims that its new earbuds deliver high-quality sound. The TWS earbuds comes with a Sound Seal System instead of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It features directional speakers, which the company says ensures that only a user can hear the music.

It is powered by 14.2 mm dynamic drivers with a titanium-coated polyethylene terephthalate diaphragm. It also has pinch controls, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Dual Connection, and AI Clear Voice Technology for better call quality.

Both the earbuds and the charging case of Nothing Ear Open are water and dust resistance with IP54 rating. Each earbud features a 64mAh battery, while the case packs a 635mAh battery.. According to the company, the earbuds provide up to 8 hours of claimed usage on a single charge without the case, and up to 30 hours when used with the charging case.

For non-Nothing smartphone users, the Nothing X app is available for download on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, enabling full functionality and customisation. There is also support for Bluetooth codecs such as AAC and SBC.