Nothing Ear (open) Bluetooth earphones are getting a new color on May 11

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Nothing will soon add a new colour option for the Ear (open) TWS earphones, which was launched in September 2024. At the time of launch, the device was showcased in a single colour option which is white.

Now, the brand is planning to introduce another colour for the Ear (open) TWS earphones, the new shade will be Blue . The Nothing has announced it will launch the blue version of the Ear (open) on May 11.

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Nothing has shared a glimpse of the blue version of the Ear (open) in a post on X ahead of it’s official unveil on May 11. However, apart from this, they have not revealed any other information about the blue Ear (open) yet.

The Nothing Ear (open) earphones were launched at $149, but are currently available for $99 via Nothing’s US website. The upcoming blue model is expected to be priced the same as the current white model.