Nothing CMF Clip Pro earbuds debuts with a Smart Dial on the case

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Nothing has launched it’s latest clip-style or clip-on earbuds named as the CMF Clip Pro earbuds. Apart from the Clip-on earbuds, the highlight of the new Nothing product is that the case of the new CMF Clip Pro earbuds comes with a Smart Dial which rotates to control volume, playback, calls, and to initiate pairing mode.

The earbuds are equipped with 10.8mm drivers with “Ultra Bass Technology.” The earbuds are claimed to offer 10 hours of music playback and 6.5 hours of talk time from each bud’s 60mAh battery. Meanwhile, the charging case has a 475mAh battery with support for fast charging. The company claims the case be charged for 10 minutes and will last four hours of playback.

The other features of the new CMF Clip-on earbuds are Bluetooth 5.4, LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs, dual device connectivity, Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. Nothing says the earbuds have a low lag mode.

For audio support, the earbuds have four mics and Clear Voice Technology. The buds are IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance, while the case is IPX2. The buds weigh 5.92g each, and the case weighs 38.81g.

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The earbuds themselves have tactile buttons that can easily be used with gloves.

Price, sale

The CMF Clip Pro will go on sale in the US and the UK starting on August 15. The CMF Clip Pro earbuds are priced at $99, which is around Rs 9,400 in Indian Rupees, in US and £79, which is round Rs 8,600 in Indian Rupees. They will launch in continental Europe and the rest of the world on September 15. The are available in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Coral.

Right now you can pre-order them at a reduced $79 price in the US.

Also Read: CMF Clip Pro Bluetooth earphones confirmed to launch on Aug 4