Nokia XR30 images leak ahead of launch, might cost under $500

Nokia will be launching its new rugged smartphone Nokia XR30 very soon and the images of the smartphone have surfaced online. The images were shared by German Website WinFuture and we get a proper look at the smartphone.

According to the leaked official-looking images, the smartphone will be offered in black as well as green colour options. The Nokia XR30 aka Nokia Sentry 5G is the successor to the Nokia XR20 that was launched by the company around 2 years ago. The design of the smartphone appears to be refreshed but has some similar features as its predecessor. The smartphone gets a punch-hole display along with a hard plastic shell.

It is assumed that the smartphone will be offered with IP68 water and dust protection. On the other hand, the device is expected to offer a MIL-STD-810H certification just like its predecessor. From the images, it can be noticed that the power button/fingerprint reader as well as the volume buttons are offered on the right-hand side. However, on the left side, we get a button that is programmable.

Speaking about the camera of the smartphone, we get a dual-rear camera setup that is paired with a LED flash. The front camera (16MP) is housed in a punch-hole cutout in the display. When t comes to the storage of the device the XR30 is expected to offer 6GB RAM and storage of 128GB. The battery capacity is expected to be 4600 mAh which supports 33W charging. The price of the device is expected to be $499 (Rs 41,000 approx).