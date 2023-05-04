Nokia XR21 with IP69K rating launched; Price Specifications

Advertisement

Nokia has launched its latest rugged smartphone offering called XR21 on Wednesday. The much-awaited Nokia XR21 phone have been in the leaks for quite some time now. According to the company, this new smartphone is one of the toughest, physically. The device has been rolled out as the successor to the Nokia XR20,

The Nokia XR21 comes with an IP69K rating, making it highly dust and water-resistant. The smartphone is available for purchase in select regions and the company is expected to roll it out in other markets gradually.

Nokia XR21 price, availability

The Nokia XR21 is available in a single storage variant of 6GB + 128GB in UK for a price of GBP 499 (around Rs 51,300), while in Germany it has a price tag of EUR 599 (around Rs 54,300). The XR21 is available for purchase in Midnight Black and Pine Green colour variant.

The phone is available for purchase in both of these countries. The company has not yet announced the availability of the smartphone in other markets, including India and the US.

Nokia XR21 specifications

Display

The dual-SIM-supported smartphone is equipped with a 6.49-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Processor

The Nokia XR21 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with Adreno 619L GPU and LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. It runs Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Camera

The Nokia XR21 sports a dual rear camera set up including a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, a 16-megapixel front camera is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The phone packs a 4,800mAh battery unit with 33W wired fast charging support, the Nokia XR21 includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 231 grams, the phone measures 168.0mm × 78.58mm × 10.45mm in size.