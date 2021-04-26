Nokia has been one of the pioneer in Smartphone industry since a long time. In 2019, we had witnessed a penta-camera setup smartphone i.e Nokia 9 Pureview.

According to Nokia Power User, it has come to fore that Nokia is currently working on a 108MP penta camera Smartphone. It is assumed that the device will be called Nokia X50.

The device is likely to feature a 6.5 inch QHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The device may be powered by a 6000mAH battery with 22 W fast charging supports.

The recent leaks suggest that that the smartphone will have a Snapdragon 775 processor. The Snapdragon 775 is considered to be an upgrade over Snapdragon 765G.

Speaking about the optics, the smartphone will pack a 108MP main camera along with ultra-wide camera, depth camera, a macro camera and telephoto camera. The Nokia X50 is considered to be the successor of Nokia 8.3 5G successor.

Keeping in mind about the specification of the device, the Nokia X50 will be available at a starting price of Rs 45,000.