Nokia T20 Tablet with 8,200mAh battery and Stereo speakers launched; Check price, specs

HMD Global’s Nokia has unveiled its latest tablet, which is called Nokia T20 on Wednesday. The Nokia T20 tablet comes with a 2K display, stereo speakers and an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor.

Nokia T20 also has 4GB RAM, dedicated Google Kids Space, dual microphones and an all-day battery life. The company has also announced three accessories specifically designed for the Nokia T20 tablet. The accessories are a Rugged Case, Rugged Case + Flip cover/ stand, and Nokia Micro Earbuds Pro.

Nokia T20 tablet price, availability

Nokia T20 tablet comes with a starting price of EUR 199 (around Rs 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only variant and costs EUR 239 (around Rs 20,600) for the Wi-Fi + 4G option. The tablet will be available for sale in the European market in the coming days. The company has confirmed to launch the tablet in the Indian market very soon.

Nokia T20 tablet specifications

The Nokia T20 tablet features a 10.4-inch 2K in-cell display with a resolution of 2,000×1,200 pixels, 400 nits of peak brightness. The display is also protected by a toughened glass. The tablet has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Under the hood, the Nokia T20 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, along with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The company has provided 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options on the tablet. The tablet also supports storage expansion through a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, the Nokia T20 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor along with an LED flash.

The tablet runs on Android 11 and the company has promised to provide two years of OS upgrades and three years of “timely” security updates for it.

The Nokia T20 is backed by an 8,200mAh battery that supports fast charging through a 15W compatible charger. It comes bundled with a 10W charger is in the box. The tablet is claimed to deliver an all-day battery life on a single charge.

Connectivity features of the tablet include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet is backed by an amplifier along with stereo speakers.