Nokia Plans To Launch New Laptop Series Named Purebook In India

By IANS

New Delhi: After entering the Smart TV segment recently, Nokia is planning to launch a new laptop series for India which would be called Nokia Purebook.

A new micro site has gone live on Flipkart revealing information about the upcoming Nokia Purebook Laptop series. The poster seems to emphasize on the three characteristics of the laptop such as ‘Ultralight’, ‘Powerful’ and ‘Immersive’.

The company has not yet revealed any specifications, launch date or any pricing information.

Recently, as many as nine models had received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification a couple of weeks back. While it is not clear if Nokia plans to release one or multiple models initially.

These nine models are expected to come with model numbers NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S and NKi310UL85S.

It is believed that the ‘NK’ part in the model number refers to the Nokia brand and the following alpha-numeric part refers to the processor.

The upcoming laptops from the Finnish tech giant are expected to offer 10th generation Intel Core-i series processors.

Five out of nine certified models would be equipped with Intel Core-i5. While the remaining four are expected to be powered by Intel Core-i3 based on the model numbers.

