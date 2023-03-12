Nokia Magic Max: Expected price, specification and all that we know so far

HMD Global owned phone maker, Nokia introduced two upcoming smartphones- Nokia Magic Max and Nokia C99- at the MWC 2023 in Barcelona. Since then, we have received many leak reports and rumours about these smartphones.

The upcoming Nokia Magic Max smartphone which is said to help the brand reclaim its spot in the smartphone market.

No, let’s check out the expected prices, and all the other details that we have so far about the Nokia Magic Max and Nokia C99.

Nokia Magic Max Specifications

The Nokia Magic Max is expected to be launched in three different memory configurations- 8GB, 12GB and 16GB of RAM with 256GB and 512GB storage options.

It will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate on the device. Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection could be on the display of the upcoming flagship device from Nokia.

The upcoming smartphone will pack Android 13 out of the box and will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup that will house a 144MP main sensor, 64MP ultrawide and 48MP Telephoto lens.

The device is rumoured to carry a massive 7950mAh battery with a 180W fast charger that cam charge the battery from 0 to 100 within a few minutes.

As per leaks, the device could have a starting price of around $550 (around Rs 44,900). Though the company has not made any official statement regarding its launch date, but Nokia Magic Max is expected to be launched in a few weeks.

Nokia C99 Launch date and Price

The Nokia C99 is rumoured to be launched on November 18, 2023. The Nokia C99 is also tipped to come with a price tag of around $480 (Rs 40,000).

Meanwhile, Nokia introduced a new logo since the brand was acquired by HMD Global in 2016, last month. The Nokia brand under HMD Global has been making some good smartphones and feature phones since acquiring the brand from Microsoft.

