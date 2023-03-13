Nokia launches C12 budget smartphone in India, costs just Rs 5999

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Monday launched a new budget smartphone C12 in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 5,999 and is available for purchase online from March 17.

The phone comes available in three attractive colour variants and that includes- Dark Cyan, Charcoal and Light Mint colours.

“Nokia C12 further embodies the Nokia Smartphone Promise- Ad-free Android Experience, longer battery life, European design, two times more safe & secure, and of course, a one-year replacement guarantee for extra peace of mind. It comes with Octa-Core processor and virtual memory extension for enhanced user experience,” Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President – India & MENA, HMD Global, said in a statement.

Specifications

The Nokia C12 gets a 6.3-inch HD+ display and features a brightness boost and selfie notch.

The smartphone brings elevated performance with a Unisoc 9863A1 Octa Core Processor (with up to 1.6GHz), 2GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. 2GB Virtual RAM adds to the processing of the device. It also gets a streamlined OS and enhanced imaging with Night and Portrait modes for both front and rear cameras.

The phone offers 8MP rear camera with a rear LED flash. The front camera of the smartphone is 5MP.

The battery of the device is 3000mAh and gets 5W charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro USB port for charging, Wi-Fi, etc.

Further, the company said, with this smartphone, users will get 30 percent faster app opening times because of Android 12 (Go edition).

It will also provide better durability against accidental drops, meaning users can keep their phones for longer. The device also gets IP52 rating.

In a world of growing cyber threats, the company mentioned that the C-series family ensures at least two years of regular security updates to keep users shielded from ever-increasing threats.

(With IANS inputs)