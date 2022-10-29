Nokia G60 5G specifications out on official website, to be launched soon in India

Nokia Mobile India is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone Nokia G60 5G in India very soon. The company has taken to Twitter to make the announcement. The pre-order of the smartphone (along with exclusive orders) will start soon in India, Nokia Mobile India mentioned on its Tweet. The Nokia G60 5G will offer attractive features including 120Hz display, 50MP AI camera and much more.

The company has also listed the specifications of the upcoming smartphone on its official website too. The specifications of the Nokia G60 smartphone are mentioned below in detail.

Specifications

A 6.58-inch, 120Hz display (400 nits) is present on the smartphone. The resolution of the display is 1080 x 2400 (FHD+) while the aspect ratio is 20:9. In terms of the camera, the rear camera is triple camera unit. The cameras present include 50 MP Main 0.7µm (1.4µm 4-in-1), f/1.8, 1/2.5” + 5 MP Ultrawide f/2.2, 1/5” + 2 MP Depth f/2.4, 1/5”. The three cameras along with the LED flash are present in the camera bump. Some important features on the camera include capture fusion, night mode 2.0, dark vision, tripod mode, night selfie, ai portrait and much more.

The dimensions of the smartphone are 8.61 mm x 165.99 mm x 75.93 mm (height x length x width). The weight of the smartphone is 190g.

A Snapdragon 695 5G processor is offered on the device. While the RAM is 6GB the internal storage of the smartphone is 128GB. The device will come with Android 12 out of the box and will receive next three OS upgrades. The side power key also gets the fingerprint sensor. A 4500 mAh battery is offered in the device and it supports 20W fast charging too.

The connectivity features of the smartphone include Bluetooth 5.1, NFC + eSIM, 3.5mm headphone jack, BDS, Galileo, USB-C charging, OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 and much more. The Nokia G60 supports networks like 5G, 4G, 3G etc. and is IP52. Nokia claims that the back and frame of the smartphone is made from recycled plastic. The device will be offered in two attractive colours- Black and Ice.