Nokia changes its iconic logo after several decades

Telecom equipment manufacturer Nokia has changed its iconic logo for the first time after several decades. It is a part of the brand’s aggressive push towards unleashing the exponential potential of networks.

The new logo of Nokia consists of five different shapes that combine to form the word NOKIA. The new logo is offered in various ranges of colours too.

“The company’s new logo is emblematic of an energized, dynamic, and modern Nokia, demonstrating its values and purpose. It has been designed as a symbol of collaboration, which Nokia believes to be critical for realizing the exponential potential of networks: unlocking gains in sustainability, productivity, and accessibility,” said a press release by Nokia.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said: “Today we share our updated company and technology strategy with a focus on unleashing the exponential potential of networks – pioneering a future where networks meet cloud. To signal this ambition we are refreshing our brand to reflect who we are today – a B2B technology innovation leader. This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before.”

This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before. Our new brand signals who Nokia is today. We’re unleashing the exponential potential of networks and their power to help reshape the way we all live and work. https://t.co/lbKLfaL2OI #NewNokia pic.twitter.com/VAgVo8p6nG — Nokia #MWC23 (@nokia) February 26, 2023

On the other hand, the logo of Nokia phones remains the same. It is important to mention that Nokia phones are marketed and sold by HMD Global. The exclusive rights of Nokia brand for mobile phones/ smartphones is with HMD Global.