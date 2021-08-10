Nokia C20 Plus launched with 4,950mAh battery and dual rear cameras in India: Price, specifications here

Nokia has launched the new affordable C20 Plus smartphone in India on Monday. The smartphone was first unveiled in China last month. The budget phone features dual rear cameras setup and an octa-core SoC.

The phone comes with a 4,950mAh battery that is claimed to deliver two days of battery life on a single charge.

The Nokia C20 Plus is an upgraded version of the Nokia C20 that did not come to the Indian market despite having launched in global markets in April.

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global also announced the launch of the Nokia C01 Plus, Nokia C10, and the Nokia XR20 in India alongside the Nokia C20 Plus.

Nokia C20 Plus price in India, availability details

Nokia C20 Plus price is set at Rs 8,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant in India. The phone carries a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model. It comes in Blue and Grey colours.

The phone is set to go on sale starting from Monday, August 9.

It will be available for purchase through the Nokia India website, leading mobile retailers, Reliance Digital, and Jio Point outlets.

It is also being offered with a 10 percent discount as well as benefits worth Rs. 4,000 specifically for Reliance Jio customers.

The Nokia C20 Plus was launched in China last month at a price tag of CNY 699 (around Rs 8,000) for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

Nokia C20 Plus specifications

The Nokia C20 Plus features a 6.5-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has HD+ support with 720×1,600 pixels resolution. The phone also has dual-SIM (Nano) support and it runs on Android 11 (Go edition).

The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC, along with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard standard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along and an LED flash for better photos at night.

At the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

The device packs a 4,950mAh battery that supports 10W charging and is claimed to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of dimension, the phone measures 165.4×75.85mm and weighs 204.7 grams.