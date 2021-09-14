Budget smartphone Nokia ‘C01 Plus’ launched with 3000mAh battery in India at Rs 5,399; specs, offers

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Monday launched the ‘Nokia C01 Plus’, the latest addition to its C-series smartphones with a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail Ltd in India ahead of the JioPhone Next launch.

HMD has released the super affordable device for the Indian market.

Nokia C01 Plus Price

The Nokia C01 Plus is available in India starting for Rs 5,999 across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com. The phone comes in in blue and purple colour variants.

The phone was made available for sale starting from Monday.

Customers who choose to avail the JioExclusive offer will get an instant price support of 10 per cent on the best buy price, and will need to pay only Rs 5,399.

The customers can get also an additional benefits worth Rs 4,000 from Jio if they recharge with a prepaid plan worth Rs 249 or more.

Specifications

The Nokia C01 Plus features a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with thick bezels on the top and the bottom. The device will run on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box.

The company promises two years of quarterly security updates.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card.

At the rear, it sports a 5MP HDR camera. Both cameras have dedicated LED flash. The smartphone houses a 2MP selfie camera at the front.

The Nokia C01 Plus comes with a 3000mAh battery that is said to last up to a day. The phone also comes with face unlock support.

(with inputs from IANS)