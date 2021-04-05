Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of Nokia Bluetooth neckband and True Wireless Earphones, further expanding the growing range of audio and wireless products on its platform.

While the neckband will be priced at Rs 1,999, the wireless earphones will be priced at Rs 3,999, Flipkart said, adding that the products will be available on the platform from April 9.

The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and the True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 target mainly the urban college-goers and millennial professionals who seek premium products with sleek and cutting-edge designs.

The headset is powered by Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio chipset with Qualcomm cVc echo cancellation and noise suppression technology designed to minimise background noise and sound.

“Our Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio SoC featuring aptX audio technology is designed to deliver premium wireless sound quality, robust connectivity without compromising on power consumption, or user comfort,” Uday Dodla, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm India, said in a statement.

The neckband also has a rapid charging feature.

Through its “hop mode”, consumers can easily switch between two devices using a double-tap.

The Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 comes with an active noise cancellation feature and IPX7 technology.

Both the devices have Bluetooth 5.1 technology that ensures greater reach and efficiency.

“We are delighted to introduce two new offerings by Nokia in the space of audio devices, as the category sees high demand and growth,” said Chanakya Gupta, Vice President — Private Brands, Flipkart.

“It will further enable us to cater to the professional, personal, and entertainment needs of consumers. These brand new audio devices will ensure seamless access to high-quality audio expectations.”