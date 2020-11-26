Nokia 2.4 Smartphone Launched In India At Rs 10,399

New Delhi: The HMD Global-owned handset maker Nokia on Thursday announced the launch of its budget smartphone Nokia 2.4 at Rs 10,399 for the 3GB/64GB variant in India.

The Nokia 2.4 comes in in Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal colour options. It will be available online on Nokia.com/phones from this Thursday and at retail outlets, Flipkart and Amazon starting December 4.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio with a notch on top. The phone measures 165.85×76.30×8.69mm and weighs 189 grams.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Nokia 2.4 is also Android 11 ready and comes with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

“We’ve included high-end features like the AI camera with Night mode and Portrait mode,” Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.

“The large screen makes for a more immersive visual experience, and for added security, a biometric fingerprint sensor is included, which is a first for the series,” Kochhar added.

The smartphone houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

There is also a 5MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In addition, the Nokia 2.4 packs a 4,500mAh battery.

According to the company, Nokia 2.4 customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth Rs 3,550. The benefits include instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 1,550 worth vouchers from partners.

(IANS)