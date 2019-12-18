Nokia 2.3
Pic Credits: Nokia Corporation

Nokia 2.3 launched for Rs 8,199 in India

By IANS

New Delhi: HMD Global, the licensee of Nokia branded phones, on Wednesday launched the Nokia 2.3 for Rs 8,190.

The device will be available starting December 27 on Nokia.com/phones and across leading retail outlets and partners like Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG.

“Nokia 2 series has been one of our most successful franchises in the accessible segment in India and to augment the value we bring to our Indian consumers, we have fronted a 1-year replacement guarantee on Nokia 2.3 that will ensure our consumers can sit back and enjoy all – AI imaging, entertainment and everyday essentials,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said in a statement.

The device comes with a one-year replacement guarantee for a 1-year period when bought on or before March 21, 2020.

Related News
Technology

Xiaomi patent shows phone with extending display

Technology

Broadband access in all villages by 2022: Prasad

Technology

Jabra Elite 75t launched in India for Rs 15,999

Technology

Apple Arcade annual plan now available for Rs 999 in India

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520×720 pixels.

It is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor and it sports 2GB RAM with 32GB internal memory that can be expanded further up tp 400GB using a microSD card.

The device is Android 10 ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years.

The Nokia 2.3 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, paired with a 2MP depth sensor along with 5MP front camera.

The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery which is coupled with a 5V1A charger.

You might also like
Technology

Xiaomi patent shows phone with extending display

Technology

Broadband access in all villages by 2022: Prasad

Technology

Jabra Elite 75t launched in India for Rs 15,999

Technology

Apple Arcade annual plan now available for Rs 999 in India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.