NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, See The Features And Specifications Of This Smartwatch

The moment I opened the box and had my first glance of the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, I knew this was a completely different approach, as Noise has completely overhauled the way they make smartwatches. The quality, look, and feel of the watch made me check the box again to confirm it’s from Noise and not some other premium watch wrongly sent in the NoiseFit box.

I think Noise is trying to carve a niche by targeting adventure and fitness enthusiasts who desire a reliable smartwatch without breaking the bank. I have been using the watch as my daily driver for over a month, so let me tell you about the key aspects of the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro.

The Build Quality

As I mentioned earlier, the first impression of the Endeavour Pro is its robust and sturdy design. There’s a titanium alloy bezel that looks quite premium, offers great protection for the display, and exhibits the confidence that this watch is built to last. The rest of the body is made of polycarbonate, meaning this watch can manage extreme temperatures ranging from 0°C to 50°C and is capable of surviving accidental drops. It’s comfortable too, as the 22mm replaceable silicone strap is soft and comfortable to wear for the whole day. However, it’s not for those with slim wrists as it’s quite bulky, so stay away from this one if you have slender wrists.

The Display

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro has a chunky and sharp 1.5-inch circular AMOLED display that comes with a peak brightness of 1000 nits, and I had no issues looking at the screen even when I was under direct sunlight. You also get an auto-brightness feature, which I think is a thoughtful touch as it helps in conserving battery life by auto-adjusting the brightness of the display. The touch is also very responsive, and I had no problem at all while navigating the watch’s features. The display has minimal bezels, which elevates the experience to another level. I was pleasantly surprised by this fact where I had to struggle to see any bezel. Good job, Noise!

The Fitness Mechanism

This is the most crucial part of a smartwatch, as looks can be deceptive. However, just like the solid build and looks, the fitness part also works really well. The heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, step, and sleep tracking work effortlessly and accurately. In fact, the accuracy is on par with some of the more expensive smartwatches you can find on the market. You also have more than 100 sports modes and dual-band GPS for accurate tracking of your indoor or outdoor activities. I find the dual-band GPS tracking impressive. It does take some time to detect the workout automatically, but it’s not a deal-breaker, as this can be corrected with a software update. For those who seek a more in-depth analysis of the data, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro can be synced with apps like Strava and Apple Health.

Special Features

You get a built-in LED flashlight with multiple brightness levels and a red LED for emergencies, which I find quite unique. It’s a handy feature when you are in the dark, camping, hiking, or whenever you need light with just a double-click. Then there is a less-intense SOS siren for emergency situations. You can also store music directly on this watch and enjoy it by simply using your earphones via Bluetooth. This means you don’t need to worry about carrying your phone during workouts or similar activities.

The Battery Life

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro delivers great battery life. Even with heavy usage (with the always-on display, Bluetooth, and all tracking functions active), you can get up to five days of usage. However, based on my typical usage pattern, I am getting 14-15 days of battery life. I also tried GPS tracking, and it lasted for an impressive 24 hours. The charging is fast, and you can reach 0 to 100% battery in two hours.

Anything else?

You get decent Bluetooth calling and seamless music control where I think a good speaker is a miss. The quick replies feature should have more options and ways to respond; you don’t get any typing or swiping options to reply. For some strange reason, the watch often shows an incorrect time and date when I shut it down at night and switch it on the next day. I also have to sync the watch to the app once a day; otherwise, I don’t get call alerts. The app is basic, but it’s clean and easy to operate. You also don’t get an app ecosystem where you can download additional apps.

In The End

For ₹9,999, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro is a solid smartwatch that challenges many established names in the market. You will understand when you hold the watch in your hand. It’s heavy and chunky, but that’s intentional, as it is for adventure seekers and those who like big dials. It’s commendable to see an Indian brand trying to level up the smartwatch game. If you have a budget of ₹10,000 or are looking for a solid and reliable watch with a big dial and great battery life, then do consider the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro.

My rating: 4/5 (ANI)

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto, and lifestyle. Views expressed in the article are his own.

(By Himank Tripathi for ANI)