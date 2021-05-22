Lifestyle tech brand Noise has launched NoiseFit Active smart watch in India at a price of Rs 3,499. The smart watch is meant for fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts across the country.

The smart watch is equipped sleep tracker, SpO2 monitor, 24-hour heart rate sensor etc. The device is equipped with 1.28-inch display with 240×240 pixels resolution.

Additionally, the smart watch gets 14 different sports mode along with 5ATM water resistance. This provides the smart watch with a resistance against sweat, rain or water spillage. The various sports mode include running, treadmill, cricket, cycling, swimming and more.

The NoiseFit Active Smartwatch has a 320mAh battery which provides a week of battery backup on a full charge. The standby time of the device is 30 days and it can be fully charged in 2.5 hours.

The device supports Bluetooth version 5.0 and is compatible with Android and Apple smartphones. The smartwatch is lightweight and weighs around 45 grams.

The smartwatch will be available in different colour options and can be purchased from Flipkart and the official website of Noise (www.gonoise.com).