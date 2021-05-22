NoiseFit Active Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitor, 14 Sports Mode Launched In India

By WCE 4
NoiseFit Active Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitor Launch
Image Credit: Noise

Lifestyle tech brand Noise has launched NoiseFit Active smart watch in India at a price of Rs 3,499. The smart watch is meant for fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts across the country.

The smart watch is equipped sleep tracker, SpO2 monitor, 24-hour heart rate sensor etc. The device is equipped with 1.28-inch display with 240×240 pixels resolution.

Additionally, the smart watch gets 14 different sports mode along with 5ATM water resistance. This provides the smart watch with a resistance against sweat, rain or water spillage. The various sports mode include running, treadmill, cricket, cycling, swimming and more.

The NoiseFit Active Smartwatch has a 320mAh battery which provides a week of battery backup on a full charge. The standby time of the device is 30 days and it can be fully charged in 2.5 hours.

Also read: OnePlus To Launch 40-Inch Smart TV In India At A Very Affordable Price, Check Details Here

The device supports Bluetooth version 5.0 and is compatible with Android and Apple smartphones. The smartwatch is lightweight and weighs around 45 grams.

The smartwatch will be available in different colour options and can be purchased from Flipkart and the official website of Noise (www.gonoise.com).

You might also like
Technology

ISRO set to transfer technology for oxygen concentrator soon

Technology

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Set To Launch In China on May 24

Technology

OnePlus To Launch 40-inch Smart TV In India At A Very Affordable Price, Check Details…

Technology

Tecno Spark 7 Pro to launch in India on May 25, Could Be priced Under Rs 10,000

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.