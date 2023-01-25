Noise launches new earbuds for intensive gaming sessions

New Delhi: Homegrown lifestyle tech brand, Noise has announced the launch of its first gaming TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds — ‘Buds Combat’.

Suited for intensive gaming sessions, the new earbud comes at Rs 1,499 and is available in Stealth Black, Covert White and Shadow Grey on the company’s official website and online stores, said the company.

“With the launch of our first gaming TWS, Noise Combat we are aiming to do just that. One of our many firsts, the new TWS is designed to complement a gaming setup, making it an ideal gaming companion,” Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said in a statement.

The new gaming earbuds come equipped with a Quad Mic ENC in a trendy and modern design and support 36 hours of battery life ensuring that users’ gaming experience is uninterrupted.

Engineered with state-of-the-art technology, the company’s first TWS ensures a crystal-clear audio experience while gaming, making calls, virtual meets, and seamless communication.

Moreover, the Buds Combat features a USB Type-C charging connector and IPX5 sweat and water resistance feature making them safe to wear while working out or near water.

Furthermore, the 13mm drivers, combined with Bluetooth 5.3, make the TWS ideal for daily gamers and students, as users will be able to immerse themselves in an immersive gaming experience while listening to every small detail with premium high-quality audio without lag, according to the company.