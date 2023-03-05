Noise Buds X TWS Earbuds with 35-hours playback time launched in India

Noise has launched the Buds X true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India this week. The latest earbuds from the company features active noise cancellation (ANC) features and 12mm drivers. The new affordable TWS earbuds are claimed to offer up to 35 hours of playback time on a single charge along with the charging case.

The Noise Buds X are IPX5-rated for sweat and water resistance. It also has Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity and quad mics for audio.

Noise Buds X price in India, availability

The price of the newly launched Noise Buds X in India are set at Rs 1,999. The earbuds are available for purchase in Carbon Black and Snow White colour options. They are currently up for sale via the Noise website and Amazon.

Noise Buds X specifications, features

The Noise Buds X have a half-in-ear design and features active noise cancellation (ANC) that is said to reduce surrounding disturbances up to 25dB. It has 12mm speaker drivers and has quad mic system. The earbuds also offer environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature for calls and a transparency mode that allows users to hear ambient sound. The earbuds come with an oval-shaped charging case with USB Type-C charging supports.

The TWS earbuds can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. It has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and supports A2DP, HFP, HSP, and AVRCP profiles with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. The Noise Buds X support the HyperSync feature that pairs the earphones with the last connected smartphone as soon as the lid is opened. It also has a power-saving feature that turns off the earbuds as soon as the user places them inside the charging case and closes the lid.

The earbuds have a touch controls feature that lets users control music playback or adjust the volume by tapping the earbuds. The touch controls let access Siri or Google Assistant as well. The Noise Buds X are IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance. The charging case supports USB Type-C charging.

