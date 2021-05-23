As the second wave of Covid-19 continues in India, there has been a sharp rise in the need for medical equipment in the country. The persons testing positive for the virus are advised for home quarantine by the doctors.

One of the key essentials during home quarantine is an oximeter, in order to measure the oxygen saturation level in the body.

However, the prices of oximeter have skyrocketed due to a sudden rise in demand in the market. Keeping in mind about the rise in oximeter prices and its availability, a Kolkata based health start-up ‘CareNow Healthcare’ has developed a smartphone app. The name of the app is CarePlix Vitals and it can record blood oxygen level in your body just like an oximeter.

How to measure your oxygen saturation level through CarePlix Vitals App