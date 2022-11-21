No more peeping! WhatsApp web users may get a screen lock feature soon

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new screen lock feature for its desktop users. WhatsApp aims to an additional layer of security for its web users with the Screen Lock feature. The feature will ask for a password every time any user opens the application. With this feature, desktop users will be able to protect unauthorized access when they are not using his/her device running WhatsApp.

According to a WaBetaInfo report, the feature is currently under development and is expected to launch to some beta testers in the future.

The screen lock feature on WhatsApp will be optional and users can manually turn it on or off. Users can also customize when the app should require the password. They will gain more control over their WhatsApp chats with this feature. The password set by the user will be saved locally and will not be shared by WhatsApp.

Furthermore, users can also set their fingerprint as lock along with numeric password to protect their chat.

WhatsApp may also implement a feature that lets users lock the app by using Touch ID on a Mac when a fingerprint sensor is available.

Since this feature is under development, it is still not ready so some elements of the interface may be missing in this screenshot.

If someone forget the password set for the screen lock then they can simply log out of the WhatsApp desktop and log in back again to set a new password. You can login to WhatsApp web account by scanning the QR code with your primary device.

“In case you lose the password, you need to log out of the app and log into WhatsApp Desktop again by linking your device with the QR code”, said the report.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned instant messaging app recently launched a create Poll feature for both Android and iPhone users. The feature is available to all users now. Earlier, the feature allowed users to create polls in groups only but now WhatsApp users can use it in personal chats as well.