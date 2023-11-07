Nifty drops below 19,400, Sensex falls 190 pts below 65,000

New Delhi: The Indian equity indices opened flat on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex opened at 65,021.29 up 62 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 opened at 19,404.05 down 0.03%.

Later, the Sensex was down over 220 points or 0.35 percent at 64,734.48, and the Nifty dropped over 55 points or 0.28 percent to trade at 19,356.60.

SE Smallcap and midcap indices are trading flat. Among sectors, buying is seen in the pharma, oil & gas and power names, while realty index down 1 percent.

Zomato, HDFC Bank, Suzlon Energy, Bajaj Finance and Tata Elxsi are among the most active shares on the NSE.