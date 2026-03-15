NHAI revises FASTag annual pass charges from April 1

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New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has declared that the price of the FASTag Annual Pass is going to rise a bit and will take effect on April 1, 2026.

The motorists will be charged Rs 3,075 per year instead of Rs 3,000 in the previous year. This new price will be applicable in the 2026-27 financial year and can be regarded as a routine toll revision being undertaken in connection with the use of the national highway.

The annual pass is to be applied to the personal, non-commercial vehicles, which include cars, jeeps, and vans that already possess a FASTag. It enables drivers to pass multiple tolls on the national roads without paying individually on each trip.

The pass is valid within a period of one year or 200 toll transactions, whichever is achieved. Once the limit is exceeded, the FASTag will operate as usual and deduct the tolls from the balance as a standard tag.

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The facility is accepted in hundreds of toll plazas between national highways and expressways that are under the jurisdiction of NHAI. Toll booths operated by state governments or local authorities can not, however, take the annual pass benefit.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection method that has been adopted as a mainstream mode of payment of highway tolls in India. The RFID technology facilitates automatic payment by the system, which assists in eliminating queues in the toll booths, making highway transportation faster.

According to the officials, the new annual pass price is based on the regular changes in highway toll policy, but still offers regular highway customers an easy payment option.