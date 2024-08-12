Next-gen affordable iPhone 14-like iPhone SE to launch in 2025

The next-generation Apple iPhone SE is reportedly in the works and it is expected to be an ‘affordable’ iPhone. As per reports, the upcoming Apple iPhone SE, ehich might be called iPhone SE 4 is said to have a new design that will resemble that of iPhone 14.The launch timeline of the the iPhone SE 4 has also been teased.

Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 16 series in September and the iPhone SE (fourth gen) may launch early next year, said reports.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has tipped that the Apple will launch a new iPhone SE, the first upgrade to its low-end phone since 2022, as early as the beginning of 2025.

“..next year is certain to bring a bigger shake-up to the iPhone line. As early as the beginning of 2025, Apple will launch a new iPhone SE — the first upgrade to its low-end phone since 2022,” Gurman said.

He also added that the iPhone will also receive major design changes and look like an iPhone 14. The upgrades will include a crisper OLED display that stretches across the full device.

Meanwhile, previous leak reports have also suggested some new features for the iPhone Se such as the phone is claimed to have a FacelD, notch and its screen may measure 6.1 inches – up from 4.7 inches. Rumours also say that Apple is planning to keep the backplate manufacturing process for the rumoured iPhone SE 4 ‘exactly the same’ as the standard model in Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 lineup. When it comes to features, people may expect that iPhone SE 4 will have Apple Intelligence – a suite of artificial intelligence features that Apple announced at WWDC this year.

As far as the price is concerned, there is no concrete information but reports suggest a sub-$500 (approximately Rs 42,000) price tag. “If Apple can get the price of the new iPhone SE down to around $500, I think it could be a hot seller,” Gurman noted.