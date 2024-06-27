New Realme smartphone launched with impressive features under Rs 8,000, Details here

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has announced the launch of a new smartphone under Rs 8,000 in India. The sale of the device will start tomorrow that is on June 28. The device is equipped with impressive features and is value for money device with affordable rates. The device we are talking about is Realme C61.

The Realme C61 has made its debut as the successor of the Realme C51, which was launched in September last year.

The company has already revealed the price and other key specifications of the smartphone ahead of its sale date. Here are all the details you need to know.

Realme C61 India launch and price

The Realme C61 has launched in India with prices starting at Rs 7,699 for the 4GB + 64GB and another 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB versions are priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 8,999, respectively.

Additionally, ICICI, SBI, and HDFC Bank customers can purchase the 6GB + 128GB variant with a Rs. 900 discount, making it available for Rs. 8,099 during the initial online sale.

The first sale in India will commence at 12PM IST on June 28 and end on July 2 on Flipkart and the Realme India website. For offline retail stores, the sale will end on July 1, and only the 4GB variants will be available for offline purchase.

Realme C61 specifications

The upcoming Realme C61 will be available in Marble Black and Safari Green colours. It will feature a Unisoc chipset and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone will come with a 5,000mAh battery and a 32-megapixel main camera. The design indicates that the front-facing camera will be housed in a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display. The phone will have a thickness of 7.84mm and weigh 187g.

Additionally, it will have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and will come with ArmorShell Protection and TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification.

