New Oppo phone coming soon, Specifications revealed

Advertisement

A new Oppo phone is in the making and reports have revealed that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China has just certified it. According to reports, the new Oppo phone has been certified with the model number PLT120. The specifications of the device has also been revealed via the listing.

New Oppo phone specifications

According to the listing, the handset will feature a 6.75-inch screen with 720×1570 resolution. It is also equipped with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/512GB of storage. The handset is listed with a 6,830 mAh battery capacity, which, if it is the ‘rated’ capacity, will end up being advertised as 7,000 mAh.

Advertisement

Given the screen resolution and RAM/storage amounts on offer, this is likely to be a lower-midrange offering, perhaps part of Oppo’s A-series. It measures 166.6 x 78.5 x 8.61 mm and weighs 216g. It comes with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP decorative sensor next to it, while for selfies you get an 8MP snapper.

The phone has a fingerprint scanner and naturally runs Android, though which version isn’t specified. Now that it’s certified, it should become official in a few weeks, when we’ll find out all the other details about it.