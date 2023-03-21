New Nokia C12 Pro phone launched in India at just Rs 6,999

HMD Global-owned Nokia has launched a new affordable smartphone in the Indian market. The new smartphone called Nokia C12 Pro is priced under Rs 10,000 in the country. The C12 Pro comes with an octa-core processor, 2GB Virtual RAM, Android 12 (Go Edition) and enhanced imaging with Night and Portrait modes for both front and rear cameras.

Check the Nokia C12 Pro price in India, specifications, features and other details.

Nokia C12 Pro Price in India and Specifications

The Nokia C12 Pro is offered in two storage options-2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and a 3GB RAM variant option with 64GB of storage, which were priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499 respectively. Both models of the phone support virtual RAM of up to 2GB via a microSD card slot. The device is available in three colour options — Light Mint, Charcoal and Dark Cyan.

Nokia C12 Pro Specifications

The phone features a polycarbonate body and frame. It sports a curved back and a flat frame design.

Speaking of its specifications, the C12 Pro comes equipped with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The C12 Pro is unlikely to have any additional protective layer for the display. The C12 Pro runs Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box.

Under the hood, the phone has an unknown octa-core processor. The phone offers up to 3GB of RAM along with 2GB of virtual RAM. The smartphone has up to 64GB of internal storage. There is also a “Performance optimiser” that cleans unnecessary apps running in the background.

The phone has a single camera setup with an LED flash on the back. There is an 8MP rear camera sensor with an LED flash. The device has a 5MP front selfie sensor, housed inside a waterdrop notch. Both, the front and rear cameras, support night and portrait modes.

Moreover, the company has promised two years of regular security patches for the phone. In addition to this, the company also announced that the C12 Pro comes with 12 months of replacement guarantee.

The C12 Pro competes against the Poco C50, Redmi A1, Moto E13 and some other entry-level smartphones in India.