New Nokia 6600 5G Smartphone: Expected to feature 8000mAh battery and 200MP camera

Nokia is rumoured to launch a new compact smartphone in India with a long battery and a more powerful camera. Moreover, it is going to be 5G smartphone. Though, there is no official information about the device yet. Rumours have suggested possible launch, price, specification and feature details. Check them below.

The device is said to be the 5G version of the Nokia 6600 smartphone.

Nokia 6600 5G specification, features

Display details

The Nokia 6600 5G mobile is said to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a resolution of 720×1080 pixels, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Battery details

The Nokia 6600 mobile is suspected to come with a massive battery of 8000mAh with a 130watt charger for charging which will easily charge it in 20 minutes.

Camera details

The smartphone might come with a 200MP primary camera to capture clear images. It will be accompanied by a 2MP secondary ultrawide camera and another 2MP depth sensor.

At the front, it will likely feature a 32MP selfie shooter. The cameras will support 4K video and 100x Zoom.

Other features

The device will pack storage of up to 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512 GB external storage. The device will also have dual SIM and external memory card support.

It will also likely feature a fingerprint sensor.

Launch and price details

Though, there is no confirmation from Nokia about the device’s launch, it is expected to be priced around Rs 4999, and Rs 6999. Nokia might also offer laucnh discounts of up to Rs 1000-2000 along with EMI options of Rs 900.

