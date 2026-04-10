New Motorola Razr 70 Ultra press renders surface online

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Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is said to be coming soon. Ahead of official launch, the renders of the device has started surfacing online. Last month, the CAD renders of the upcoming Motorola Razr 70 Ultra leaked online, revealing the clamshell foldable in a silver shade. Now, a new set of press renders has surfaced online.

The renders showcased the device in two new color options named as Orient Blue Alcantara and Pantone Cocoa Wood finishes. The Orient Blue Alcantara shade shows the device with a faux leather rear panel, while the Pantone Cocoa Wood finish option have a matte wooden texture.

A closer look at the images reveals the absence of a selfie camera on the inner folding display. This is likely an oversight, as earlier CAD renders did show a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

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Meanwhile, earlier leak reports have stated that the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra will likely be slightly thicker than last year’s Razr 60 Ultra. The thickker size is attributed to a possible larger battery. It is said to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, a 7-inch inner display, a 4-inch cover screen, dual 50MP rear cameras, a 50MP selfie shooter, and a 4,700mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

While Motorola has yet to make an official announcement, the Razr 70 series is expected to debut later this month. In the US, the devices are likely to be marketed as the Razr 2026 and Razr Ultra 2026.