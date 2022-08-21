New Motorola Edge series smartphones to launch on September 8

Motorola recently unveiled the Edge (2022) powered by the Dimensity 1050 SoC on Friday. Now, the company has teased the launch of some new Edge series smartphones on micro-blogging platform Twitter. The new Motorola edge phones will be launched on September 8.

Motorola has shared a short video clip teasing the arrival of three new smartphones on September 8. The company posted the teaser with the caption “Find yourself closer to the edge…September 8 #hellomoto #findyouredge”. This confirms that Motorola will launch three new Edge series smartphones next month. However, the company didn’t reveal the names or any other details about these smartphones. The teaser only shows the silhouette of the three smartphone with the Sep 8 date.

It is speculated that the upcoming three phones for the global markets could be the rebranded version of the Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro that are currently available in China. Key specifications of the X30 Pro include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz screen, a 200MP primary camera, and a 4,610 mAh battery with 125W wired charging.

The S30 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 888+, and has a smaller 144Hz display, a 50MP main camera along with a 4,400 mAh battery under the hood that supports 68W wired charging.

Motorola may reveal more information about the upcoming Edge series smartphones before the September 8 launch event. The price and full specification will be released at the launch.

Take a look at the teaser here: