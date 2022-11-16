New Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Laptop 5 debut in India, Sale starts by end of November

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 has been launched in the Indian market. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, while the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 comes with the i7 processor. These laptops are certified as Intel Evo devices. Both the models are certified as Intel Evo devices.

The laptops will be available in India for sale by Nov 29, 2022, revealed Microsoft. Both the laptops have already been launched in the global markets the previous month as the company’s latest models line-up of Surface portfolio.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Price in India

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is priced at Rs 1,05,999 (consumer price) in India and Rs 1,11,899 (commercial price) for the base variant with an Intel Core 12th Gen i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The high-end model of the laptop with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage and an Intel Core 12th Gen i7 processor costs Rs 2,69,999 (consumer price) and Rs 2,69,599 (commercial price) in the country.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Price in India

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 has a starting price of Rs 1,07,999 (consumer price) in India and Rs 1,11,899 (commercial price) for the base model with a 13.5-inch display and an Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The ttop-end 13.5-inch display variant with a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and a 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage carries a price tag of Rs 1,78,999 (consumer price) and Rs 1,80,899 (commercial price).

The Surface Laptop 5 also comes in a 15-inch display variants with two Intel Core i7 12th Generation processor options. The base variant will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at a price of Rs 1,39,999 (consumer price). Whereas, the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option costs Rs 1,88,999 for consumers and Rs 1,90,699 for commercial customers in India.

The company is offering a Surface Poppy Red Arc Mouse worth Rs 7,499 on order of Surface Laptop 5 during the pre-sale period, and a Surface Pro Keyboard (Black) worth Rs 14,999 for customers who buy the Surface Pro 9 laptop.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with a 13.5-inch or 15-inch PixelSense display in a 3:4 ration. The company has claimed that the displays has Dolby Vision IQ support. The Surface Laptop 5 supports Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing. Additionally, this laptop comes equipped with fast log-in with Windows Hello, a precision touchpad, and is powered by Thunderbolt 4 charging mechanism.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 sports a built-in kickstand and equipped with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity for rapid data transfer. The laptop has an edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense display which offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop is equipped with an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers and a custom G6 chip with support for tactile signals.