New Leica black and white camera in India for Rs 6.75 lakh

New Delhi: German luxury camera maker Leica on Tuesday launched the all new M10 Monochrom — first black-and-white camera of the rangefinder system — for Rs 6,75,000 in the India market.

According to the company, the camera which is now available for pre-order comes with a newly developed 40MP black-and-white sensor, delivering exceptional pictures that achieve an entirely new level of quality in black-and-white photography.

The technical details and the handling concept of the M10 Monochrom are identical to those of the serial production M10-P, a particularly discreet version of the Leica M-Camera that concentrates entirely on the most essential camera functions.

The camera has no Leica red dot logo on the front and features only the discreetly engraved logotype ‘Leica M10 Monochrom’ on the top plate.

The new M10 Monochrom is the first black-and-white camera of the rangefinder system to offer an exceptionally broad sensitivity range of ISO 160 to ISO 100000.