New leaks reveals iPhone 16 series’ price in India, specifications and more

The much-anticipated iPhone 16 series is all set to launch in September 2024. Meanwhile, leaks and rumors have revealed the significant advancements and price in India of all four models of the series including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro as well as the iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get a 40W wired charging speed. On the other hand, the MagSafe wireless charging is 20W. However, if you are wondering whether peak speeds will be throughout the charging time, you might be wrong. The peak speed can be achieved only during a certain time during charging time.

Though the charging speed of the iPhone 16 Pro devices will be increased, it is still less than mainstream Chinese companies. A charging speed of 120W on wired charging and 50W wireless speed has become a regular for manufacturers.

The rumour also suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro as well as the iPhone 16 Pro Max get a bigger battery and the increase in charging speed will prevent a longer charging time.

A report revealed that there will be an increase in the dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro series. According to the report, the iPhone 16 Pro will get dimensions of 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25 mm, and the weight of the device is merely 194g. If we compare it to the iPhone 15 Pro, the device measures 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm and the weight is 187g. This means that the iPhone 16 Pro will be larger than its predecessor. The same is applicable for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro Max measures 163.02 x 77.58 x 8.26 mm as compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max which measures 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm.

As per leaks, the iPhone 16 (base model) will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 79,990 while the iPhone 16 Plus will be available at Rs 1,10,990.

