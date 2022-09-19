New leak reveals shocking information about iPhone 15, Know deatils

Following the launch of the iPhone 14, reports and leaks about the next generation of iPhones have already started appearing. A new leak report has some shocking revelation about the iPhone 15 Series.

According to a new report, Apple may give a shock to iPhone enthusiasts who are looking forward to the iPhone 15 as the tech giant may to limit its next-generation A17 chip to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. That means the iPhone 15 will not be get the next-generation A17 chip.

The tech giant released the iPhone 14 range with different chipset generations. At that time, many believed that the company may have taken this step because of the global chip shortage. But, it looks like that is not the case.

If the leak report from Nikkei Asia is to be believed then Apple may limit its next-generation A17 chip to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to Nikkei, the A17 will be Apple’s first 3-nanometer fabricated chip after 5nm variants were used for the A14, A15 and A16. This is bleeding edge technology and, compared to its predecessors, 3nm enables the A17 to run faster, cooler and with reduced power draw. Yes, this is shaping up to be the first chip in four years that delivers significant year-on-year performance and battery life gains — but only for Pro buyers.

“Apple is likely to use the different levels of production tech to introduce greater differences between its premium and nonpremium models,” explains Dylan Patel, chief analyst with Semianalysis, speaking to Nikkei.