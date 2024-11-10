New iQOO Z9 Turbo variant gets 3C certified, likely to offer a 6400mAh battery

Smartphone maker iQOO has launched multiple Z9 series smartphones in China in the first half of this year and this includes iQOO Z9x, Z9 and Z9 Turbo. The turbo model that the company introduced had a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC along with 6000mAh battery. Latest report has revealed that the company will be introducing a new iQOO Z9 Turbo variant, initially reported Gizmochina.

IQOO in September had announced Z9 Turbo+ variant with Dimensity 9300 Plus SoC with larger 6400mAh battery in China.

The latest report has revealed that the Vivo smartphone has a model number of V2352GA and it is expected to be based on the V2352A (Z9 Turbo). The new smartphone get a 80W charger. As the device gets a 3C certification, it seems that the handset will be made official in China. It is expected that the brand will announce iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro by the end of November in China. We expect that the new Z9 Turbo variant will be using the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor like the older Turbo variant.

Tipster from China has revealed that the Vivo V235GA device will be called iQOO Z9 Turbo Long-Life Version. The tipster also mentioned on Weibo that the new Z9 Turbo phone will have 6400mAh battery.

The iQOO Z9 turbo offers 6.78-inch flat OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Camera wise the device offers 16MP front camera and 50MP + 2MP dual camera system at the rear. The device offers 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. There is also a gaming chipset and an in-display fingerprint sensor.