New Google Chrome Update allows lag free performance even with multiple open tabs

Google Chrome is perhaps the most used web browser by computer users across the globe. The browser is used by students, professionals as well as the general public for their daily use. However, a user might have noticed that if multiple tabs of Chrome are opened, then the computer performance slows down. This happens because multiple Chrome tabs use a lot of memory and eventually slow down your computer.

However, after the latest Chrome update this will no longer be an issue as Google is adding two new features- Memory Saver and energy Saver to the browser reported Android Police.

The Memory Saver mode will hibernate those tabs of Chrome that are least used by the users. This will result in low memory use of the computer. Whenever this mode is active, users will be able to see a needle gauge icon on the right hand side of the address bar. After a period of time when the users return back to the hibernated pages they will find a pop-up in the specific tab. The pop-up tab will display the amount of RAM that is freed. There are certain customisations in this feature too. Users can also select the feature for certain websites, if they do not want them to hibernate them.

On the other hand, the Energy Saver mode switches off the high refresh rate feature, visual effects and limits background activity. This will extend the battery life of your computer in a long run. However, the above mentioned changes are currently present on the Google Chrome Canary. For those who are unknown, the Chrome Canary is the experimental version of the browser and is built for developers. It remains unknown when the update will be available for the general users.

The above mentioned feature will be helpful for those Chrome users who use older computers or laptops. New laptops/ computers are less prone to lags due to multiple tabs on Chrome as they have ample RAM on board to tackle tasks. However, older computers have less RAM and are prone to lags. These two updates on Google Chrome are likely to remove the headache of lagging on Chrome.