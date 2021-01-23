New Feature Added In WhatsApp, Now Desktop Users Will Be Able To Enjoy Calling

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has many useful and special features for users. The company also continues to offer updates and features on the day to provide better experience to the users. This time the company has introduced a new calling feature keeping in mind the desktop users, with the help of which users will now be able to take advantage of WhatsApp calling from desktop too. However, according to the report, this feature has been made available only for a few users at the moment.

Video and audio calling has become a popular feature among people worldwide to stay connected to each other due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Audio and video calling became very popular among users, but this feature was only available in WhatsApp’s mobile app. Zoom and Google Meet were being used for calling from desktop. But now WhatsApp has also introduced desktop calling feature which will give a tough competition to Zoom and Google Meet.

WhatsApp is rolling out WhatsApp Beta calls on WhatsApp Desktop for more users!https://t.co/4EduW4bHfP https://t.co/JIFRFLB8je — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 21, 2021

The new feature of WhatsApp has been given by WABetaInfo, which states that WhatsApp has rolled out video and audio calling feature for desktop. After which some users have also shared its screenshots. In which audio and video calling feature is being shown on the desktop version of WhatsApp, which is present near the search feature in desktop version. However, this feature has been rolled out in the beta version and only a few users will be able to take advantage of it.

Let us let you know that the company has already confirmed that in the year 2021, the facility of desktop calling feature will be made available to the users. However, it is not yet clear how long this feature will rollout for all users.