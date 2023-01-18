New Apple MacBooks, Mac mini launched in surprise January launch; Price, specifications and more

Apple on Tuesday launched all-new MacBooks and a Mac mini along with latest M2 Pro and M2 Pro Max chips in a rare January launch event. This is not in line with Apple’s traditional launch events. The company usually has four launch events in a year, with the first spring event scheduled in March, when Apple launches its iMacs and accessories.

The MacBook Pro are powered by the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which enable the laptop to tackles demanding tasks, like effects rendering, which is up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, and colour grading, which is up to 2x faster.

Price, Availability

The Mac mini is cheaper than the latest iPhone 14 series with a starting price of just around Rs Rs 59,900. The Mac mini with M2 price starts at Rs 59,900 and Rs 49,900 for education. The Mac mini with M2 Pro, on the other hand, begins at Rs 129,900 and Rs 119,900 for education. The new Mac mini will be available for sale from January 24.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro cost starts at Rs 199,900, and Rs 184,900 for education. While the price of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 249,900 and Rs 229,900 for education. The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro will be available for order in select countries from Tuesday. The laptop will go on sale beginning January 24.

New MacBook Pro Specifications

With the M2 Pro and M2 Pro Max, the MacBook Pro will provide a more power-efficient performance and have a longer battery life. According to the company, the battery life on MacBook Pro is now up to 22 hours, which is the longest battery life ever in a Mac.

The device features a Liquid Retina XDR display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system and studio-quality mics. The laptop extensive array of connectivity.

The laptop now supports Wi-Fi 6E, which is up to twice as fast as the previous generation. It also has advanced HDMI, which supports 8K displays for the first time.

With up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model.

Mac mini Specifications

According to Apple, the new Mac mini is more powerful, capable, and versatile than ever. The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini. The new Mac mini can now run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design.

Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity. It has support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model, it added.

“With incredible capabilities and a wide array of connectivity in its compact design, Mac mini is used in so many places, in so many different ways. Today, we’re excited to take it even further with M2 and M2 Pro,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

He further added, “Bringing even more performance and a lower starting price, Mac mini with M2 is a tremendous value. And for users who need powerful pro performance, Mac mini with M2 Pro is unlike any other desktop in its class.”