New Apple iPhone SE will be launched in early 2025 and will not have any home button: Reports

Apple is expected to launch the latest iPhone SE in early 2025 and the company is working on it, said Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The 2025 iPhone SE will be the most affordable smartphone in the latest iPhone series. Mark also mentioned that the company will be adding two new iPad Air models and will be offered with an updated version of the Magic Keyboard.

It is rumoured that the fourth generation of the iPhone SE will be based on the iPhone 14. This simply means that the company will not be offering home button and rather would add a Face ID. The device is expected to offer the company’s more recent chipsets and this means that it will have Apple Intelligence on-board.

The company also has plans to include revamped Mac minis, updated MacBook Pros as well as iMacs that are powered by M4 chipset. The company is also expected to launch new MacBook Airs, Mac Studio and Mac Pro devices. Mark Gurman has also suggested that Apple might not bring any iPad Pro model in 2025. This is because the current generation of the device is already updated and doesn’t need any current update.

Currently, Apple is offering many festive offers in India through its Apple Store. Buyers can get attractive deals on laptops, tablets, smartphones, and smartwatches and much more during the sale. Under the sale offers, Apple is extending cashback offers of up to Rest 10,000 if selected payment methods are used. There are also no-cost EMI offers for up to 12 months. Buyers can get free Beats earbuds if they purchase selected iPhone 15 models (valid up to October 4). Buyers can also get a range of Apple products on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart.