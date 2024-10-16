New Apple iPad mini with A17 chip launched, price starts at Rs 49,900

Apple has launched the new iPad mini in India and it is open for pre-order from October 15. The device will be available from October 23. The primary addition in the specifications of the tablet is the use of Apple A17 chip and the price starts at Rs 49,990. The iPad mini will also be getting the Apple Intelligence as it gets update of iPadOS 18.1. The latest edition of the iPad mini replaces the 2021 model.

Features

The new Apple iPad mini features a 128GB storage variant as the base variant. Earlier, the model used to offer 64GB storage variant as the base variant. When it comes to connectivity features we get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen2 port, and support for Apple Pencil Pro. The device will be offered in Purple, Starlight as well as Space Gray options.

Apple iPad mini 2024 gets 8.3-liquid retina IPS LCD and resolution of 1488 x 2266 resolution. The aspect ratio is 3:2 aspect ratio and the refresh rate is 60Hz. We do not get ProMotion display and rear camera is a 12MP camera. The front camera is a 12MP camera. The pair of cameras is the same ones as offered in the previous generation of Apple iPad mini.

For authentication purpose we get Touch ID. In terms of battery, Apple has claimed that the battery lasts for 10 hours of browsing or watching videos over Wi-Fi. We do get 20W USB-C power adapter in the box. The new Smart Folio case by Apple costs $59.

Price

The starting price of the iPad mini (2024) Wi-Fi version is Rs 49,900 (128GB) while the starting price of the iPad mini (2024) cellular version is Rs 64,900 (128GB).