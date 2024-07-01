New Apple AirPods with infrared cameras in the works, Launch likely in 2026

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo has suggested that the tech giant is reportedly working on a new AirPods model with camera sensor. According to the analyst, the mass production of the said Airpods would likely start by 2026.

Apple Airpods with infrared cameras

The new AirPods will come with an infrared camera sensor, said Kuo. The IR cameras will reportedly be used to power Face ID on both iPhone and iPad. The company might be aiming to integrate the AirPods with the Vision Pro and future Vision devices.

Apart from this, the infrared sensor on the AirPods will also help to detect environmental changes, said Kuo. Moreover, Kuo states that infrared sensor on the AirPods will have the ability to detect environmental changes which means that they could potentitally be able to support Air Gestures.

Mass production of IR enabled AirPods in 2026

The mass production of IR camera enabled AirPods will begin by Foxconn in 2026, suggested Kou. It will have a capacity plan of around 18-20 million units which translates of 10 million pairs of AirPods.

The same information was also shared by notable analyst Bloomberg’s Mark Gurnman earlier this year. The analyst stated that the tech giant is working on fitting low resolution camera sensors into AirPods which could be used to capture and process user data by taking advantage of AI (read Apple Intelligence).

The project, which is reportedly codenamed B798, is likely to allow users to access the potential benefits of smart glasses without having to buy lenses and frames.

In May this year, Kuo also reported that Apple is working on 20 inch foldable MacBook which will start mass production in 2026 and start shipping in 2027. The report was later also corroborated by Haitong Securities analyst Jeff Pu who also informed about a 7.9 inch foldable iPhone in the works.