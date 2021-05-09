Netflix Likely To Launch N-Plus Subscription For Its Users, To Provide Content That is More Exclusive

Streaming service Netflix is on its way to launch N-Plus subscription for its users very soon. The new service will help the users to get exclusive content related to their favourite TV shows, movies, anime, documentaries etc.

Speaking in rough terms, the N-Plus subscription will provide the users behind-the-scenes content, podcasts, trivia and many more. Prior to the launch of the N-Plus subscription, Netflix has been trying to take a survey from its users.

According to reports, the content on N-plus is quite similar to that of Amazon Prime Video’s X-Ray feature. The X-ray feature offers users to get additional information about the actors in the show or the movie, which they are currently watching or willing to watch.

It is assumable that the N-Plus subscription will be introduced by Netflix to match the X-ray feature of Amazon Prime Video.

The N-Plus feature and its expected launch in yet to be known as Netflix has not announced any official dates for it. It is expected that the new feature will help in keeping the users more glued to the platform than before.