MWC 2024 continues in Barcelona, check list of exceptional products revealed

Every year, February marks a major occasion for tech enthusiasts with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. With a week of non-stop tech, tech insiders from all over the world step into the world’s biggest mobile and telecom trade show.

MWC 2024 has begun on February 26, and will continue till February 29 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona. Notably, the Mobile World Congress is considered as the largest annual trade fairs for mobile tech and development industry sector.

Let us take a look at all that we know about the MWC 2024 so far:

Motorola bendable smartphone

Previewed back in October 2023, Motorola showed its exceptional display concept of its bendable smartphone. With the technology presented, the device can work like a normal smartphone and will also bend into a smart watch for your wrist. It is to be noted that the device is still in its early stages.

If that was not all, the brand even showed “rollable-display device.” With which, it will be possible to transform a smartphone into a tablet.

Lenovo Transparent laptop display

Another appreciation-worthy concept at the MWC 2024 is the transparent laptop display by Lenovo. The Lenovo ThinkBook transparent display shows a 17-inch screen with about 55 percent transparency. The concept surely looks like it has been drawn straight from a sci-fi movie.

Further, the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent laptop concept also boasts a borderless screen, a floating footpad design, and a transparent keyboard as well. Meanwhile, the launch of the model seems to be quite a while away.

HMD Barbie Flip Phone

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) recently partnered with Mattel, a leading global toy company, to create the Barbie Flip Phone that will arrive this summer. This partnership between HMD and Mattel was recently revealed at the ongoing MWC.

The flip feature phone in Barbie’s signature pink promises to embody the vintage chic of the original girl empowerment brand with a dash of pink and of course, sparkle, said the company.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Ring this year and that might be alongside the release of Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 announcement event. The gadget was teased during the unpacked event in January (when the Galaxy S24 series launched). There are rumors that the Samsung Galaxy Ring will be showcased at the MWC 2024.

Even though it is too early to comment on the device, it is alleged that the Samsung Galaxy Ring is still in the prototyping phase and the mass production will begin around April and June.

Xiaomi Leica Camera smartphone

One of the leading smartphone brands Xiaomi announced its collaboration with German camera company Leica. The smartphone built out of the collaboration will have a 1-inch image sensor. It is noteworthy mentioning that this domain was earlier exclusive for compact cameras.

Now with this, mobile photography will emerge as a stronger rival for traditional photography. Although Xiaomi is known for making value-for-money smartphones, the brand is now moving towards building high-end products.

Honor AI eye tracking smartphone

While the Honor Magic 6 Pro seems not much different than an ordinary smartphone, but it features an interesting AI-powered “eye tracking.” Now what does this mean? Using advanced algorithms and 24×7 on camera, the handset can follow eye movements and launch apps.

However, it is to be noted that if the device will be launched in India or not, is not yet known.

OnePlus Watch 2

Global technology company OnePlus on Monday launched its Watch 2 in India, Europe, and North America. The OnePlus Watch 2 will be available to purchase in India on March 4. Available in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colors, the watch will be priced starting at Rs 24,999, said the company. OnePlus Watch 2 is powered with the latest version of Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 4) and features flagship dual chipsets.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro

Tecno Pova 6 Pro Android Smartphone has been unveiled. The smartphone is the successor of the Pova 5 Pro smartphone and carries the legacy forward. The smartphone is a gaming oriented smartphone and offers an interesting design along with important set of features. The device is offered with 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and the refresh rate goes up to 120Hz.