New Delhi: Swedish music streaming giant Spotify has announced that it is Arolling out the ability to download favourite playlists, albums and podcasts on Apple Watch.

All users are already able to play tracks, albums, playlists and podcasts and now Premium users will also be able to download everything they’re listening to for a true offline and phone-free experience, the company said in a statement.

With the new feature, users can control playback — seamlessly playing, pausing and skipping tracks or podcast episodes — directly from their wrist.

They can also use your Apple Watch to control playback from everything, whether it’s wireless speakers, TVs or gaming consoles, using Spotify Connect.

With Siri support on Apple Watch, users can just say “Hey, Siria followed by your command to play favourite songs, artists, albums, playlists, and podcasts.

Users can also “like” music, ask what’s currently playing, and control your media settings, like volume, skip track, play, and pause.

The new overall experience for Spotify on Apple Watch is rolling out to all users globally over the coming weeks.

Users can either update their watches to the latest version or download the app on the App Store.