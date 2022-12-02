Motorola’s next flagship device Moto X40 to launch this December, To offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

Motorola is all set to launch its next flagship device in China and the smartphone is expected to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. If reports are true, the next flagship device from Motorola will be Moto X40 and it will be the first device from the company to offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The unveiling of the device will be in this month itself.

According to reports, the Moto X40 would be launched with Edge branding across the world. The hardware of the smartphone is quite similar to that of other Motorola devices. There will be a squarish camera bump at the rear of the smartphone while the display of the smartphone is curved. Some of the specs of the smartphone were revealed by TENAA listing.

The model number of Moto X40 is XT2301-5 and it is expected to feature a 144Hz OLED display. The battery of the smartphone is expected to be 5000mAh while the device gets 68W fast charging support. On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to offer 50MP primary as well as ultra-wide cameras. The third camera on the device is 12MP. In terms of RAM, the device offers up to 18GB RAM and storage of 512GB. The device gets IP68 rating too.

When it comes to the operating system, the Moto X40 will run on Android 13 out of the box. The USP of the device will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone is expected to go against the likes of flagship devices like Apple and Samsung. We expect that the smartphone will be launched in India after its launch in China.

Currently, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is the flagship device offered by the company. The device offers a 6.67-inch pOLED and HDR10+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12 GB of RAM. The storage of the device is up to 256 GB.